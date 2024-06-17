Dragons are coming to Fair Park and everyone can get a sneak peek at this colorful new attraction today, Monday, June 17.

Sea Dragon Safari — a fleet of six dragon-shaped boats — will soon set sail on the Fair Park Lagoon. The boats, which come in two-person and four-person sizes, will be available for rent daily at the Fair Park Lagoon near the Children’s Aquarium.

Sea Dragon Safari will be operated by the Children’s Aquarium Dallas.

On Monday, June 17, Dallas-area artists will be painting their creative visions on the new dragon boats from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The boats have been coated in bright colors as a blank canvas for their designs.