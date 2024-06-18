Altitude Trampoline Park names Chris Kuehn as chief operating officer

DALLAS, Texas — Altitude Trampoline Park, the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, has announced the appointment of Chris Kuehn as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Kuehn will leverage his extensive experience to lead the brand’s operations, marketing, and training initiatives.

“Chris brings a wealth of general management expertise that will be crucial for Altitude’s innovations and development,” said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Altitude Trampoline Park. “As we continue to grow our footprint, it is essential for us to streamline our operations, drive staff capability and elevate our brand communications, and Chris’ broad skill set are precisely what we need to create a more seamless guest experience during this expansion. We are excited to continue to grow our leadership team with industry veterans and are fortunate to welcome such a strong executive who will significantly contribute to our ongoing growth and success.”

Kuehn most recently led business development teams for software provider Restaurant365 partnering with Enterprise Brands delivering Operations and Financial technology platform solutions that drive efficiency and profitability. Prior to R365, Kuehn held senior level positions in operations and marketing at PepsiCo, Yum Brands, Arby’s, and Golden Corral. The latter two brands he held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for a total of 16 years, driving innovation in multiple disciplines including marketing, purchasing and real estate development.

“Building upon the brand’s operational success in 2023, I am eager to dive into this position at Altitude with the support of a strong and fast-growing parent company full of experts in the family entertainment industry,” said Kuehn.

Altitude Trampoline Park is owned by Indoor Active Brands, a platform company that focuses on indoor entertainment concepts. Most recently, Indoor Active Brands announced the launch of its latest brand, The Pickle Pad, an indoor pickleball playground featuring a chef-inspired restaurant, bar, and yard games for all ages. Established by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands utilizes industry experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to support and assist its franchisees.