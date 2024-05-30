Universal Orlando Resort to open all-new “Universal Epic Universe Preview Center” this June at Universal CityWalk

ORLANDO — In June, Universal Orlando Resort will debut the Universal Epic Universe Preview Center at Universal CityWalk – an all-new interactive experience that allows guests to get an up-close look at the new theme park ahead of its opening in 2025. Through a massive model offering a bird’s-eye view of the entire park, the preview center will highlight many of the awe-inspiring attractions and experiences to be discovered within Epic Universe. Guests will also be able to see exciting elements of the model come to life via augmented reality on compatible mobile devices, shop a variety of brand-new collections of Epic Universe merchandise and pose for pictures with unique backgrounds themed to each of the park’s five spectacular worlds.