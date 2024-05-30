Family Entertainment Group celebrates new arcade opening on Mackinac Island

ITASCA, Ill. — Family Entertainment Group (FEG) is excited to announce the grand opening of the Carousel Arcade on Mackinac Island, officially launched on Memorial Day weekend to kick off the summer season.

This unique location, renowned for its nostalgic charm and strict prohibition on motor vehicles, provided a picturesque setting for this new arcade featuring the latest high-tech games, all delivered in true Mackinac style via horse and carriage.

“We are thrilled to bring our brand of family entertainment to such a historic and beloved destination,” said Ray Smith, Vice President of Business Development at Family Entertainment Group. “The Carousel Arcade offers a blend of classic and cutting-edge games, ensuring that visitors of all ages can enjoy a memorable experience.”

The Carousel Arcade features a wide array of state-of-the-art games and attractions, enhancing the island’s appeal as a premier family destination. From vintage arcade favorites to the latest in gaming technology, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

FEG’s commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences is reflected in this new venture. The Carousel Arcade is poised to become a favorite fun spot for both locals and tourists alike, contributing to the vibrant community spirit of Mackinac Island.