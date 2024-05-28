Summerfest at Gaylord Texan Resort opens today featuring family fun all summer long

GRAPEVINE, Texas — As the temperatures rise and summer approaches, the Gaylord Texan Resort is thrilled to announce today’s opening of its highly anticipated SummerFest, promising a season filled with excitement, relaxation, and unforgettable experiences for guests. Throughout the resort, guests will discover delicious dining events, receive rejuvenating summer spa specials, explore family-friendly summer-themed activities, and stay cool at Paradise Springs, the resort’s 10-acre outdoor water park.

Paradise Springs:

There is no better way to beat the Texas heat than a pool day at Paradise Springs, the resort’s 10-acre water park! Families can enjoy a fun array of aquatic attractions including a 600-foot-long lazy river, a multi-level Texas-themed play structure, four winding water slides, a zip line, and even a 6,000-square-foot family lagoon. Summer weekends are even hotter with Summer Splash Pool Parties with a live DJ, hula hoop contests, balloon relays, sand art, friendship bracelet making, and more!

SummerFest Events & Activities:

An Adventure Kid Clubhouse where guests can unleash their creativity with a wide selection of arts and crafts activities such as canvas painting, summer kite building, and flower crown making.

where guests can unleash their creativity with a wide selection of arts and crafts activities such as canvas painting, summer kite building, and flower crown making. The Adventure Kids’: Hunt for the Hidden Treasure scavenger hunt where guests can join the Adventure Kids gang to learn, imagine, discover, and explore the resorts atriums and find hidden gems.

scavenger hunt where guests can join the Adventure Kids gang to learn, imagine, discover, and explore the resorts atriums and find hidden gems. An interactive live show, Adventure Kids’: Join the Club, featuring Alfie the Armadillo, Layla the Longhorn, and everyone’s favorite Adventure Kid, Sophie!

featuring Alfie the Armadillo, Layla the Longhorn, and everyone’s favorite Adventure Kid, Sophie! Summer Cirque returns to Glass Cactus with a new Wild West with a Twist theme. The show will take guests on an exciting journey filled with aerial artistry, breathtaking feats and more!

returns to Glass Cactus with a new Wild West with a Twist theme. The show will take guests on an exciting journey filled with aerial artistry, breathtaking feats and more! Two interactive Escape Rooms where guests must work together to beat the clock and solve puzzles before time runs out.

where guests must work together to beat the clock and solve puzzles before time runs out. Guests can interact with a variety of incredible creatures and learn about their unique personalities at the resorts Animal Encounters .

. Morning Poolside Yoga is offered every morning Monday – Friday at 7am and Saturday – Sunday at 8am at the outdoor resort pool with a certified instructor.

is offered every morning Monday – Friday at 7am and Saturday – Sunday at 8am at the outdoor resort pool with a certified instructor. The Luminosity Light Show lights up the atriums every night showcasing light’s journey from the stars to the sun.

lights up the atriums every night showcasing light’s journey from the stars to the sun. Aspiring young chefs can practice their culinary skills at the Junior Chefs Camp , where they get to create delightfully delicious meals and treats for themselves and two family members.

, where they get to create delightfully delicious meals and treats for themselves and two family members. Horticulture Tours where guests can experience a guided tour from the resort’s horticulture team of experts and learn about the 4.5 acres of indoor gardens and the upkeep of the plant material.

Dining Events and Spa Specials:

Adults 21 and up can experience the resorts exclusive Wine, Whiskey, and Bourdon Tasting Events and savor the rich aromas and complexities of fine wines, the smoothness of aged bourbons, and the bold character of premium whiskeys. In addition, the resort will be featuring a mixology demonstration with our expert bartenders where guests can learn how to create craft cocktails. Guests can also enjoy multiple on-site restaurants offering delicious cuisine, signature summer cocktails, and spectacular service in beautifully appointed environments.

For those looking to relax and unwind this season, Relâche Spa offers soothing treatments for the body, mind, and soul. Luxurious treatments include rejuvenating massages, facials, manicures, and more. Spa guests can also enjoy the sauna, steam room, and slumber lounge. SummerFest at Gaylord Texan Resort takes place May 24th – September 2nd, 2024.