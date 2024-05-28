Local non-profit starts day on Kings Island’s new coaster

Families from the local non-profit, A Kid Again, started their Saturday at Kings Island by taking the first ride of the day on the amusement park’s new family roller coaster, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers. A Kid Again is a local organization that offers free local activities for families of kids facing life-threatening conditions. The coaster is part of Camp Snoopy, the new kids’ area at Kings Island that just opened this weekend.