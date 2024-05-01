RWS Global appoints Veronica Hart, Global Licensing and Entertainment Leader, to Board

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RWS Global, the world’s largest producer of live experiences, today announced the appointment of Veronica Hart to its Board of Directors. With over 25 years of experience as a cross-disciplinary corporate leader, Hart has demonstrated success driving sales, operations and licensing for multinational corporations. Hart will act as a trustee of the organization offering oversight and due-diligence on the overall performance of the business while leveraging her expertise in spearheading the company’s efforts to unlock new revenue opportunities with large-scale IPs.

Hart has held executive leadership roles at Paramount, HIT Entertainment, Sesame Workshop, The Jim Henson Company, CBS Studios and CBS Consumer Products, where she built the first-ever franchise division for the company. She also handled publicity for The Muppets at the Jim Henson Company and marketing and public relations at Sony Wonder. Throughout her career, she has honed her skills in franchise planning, global licensing, operations, creative, and marketing, leading strategic planning, brand positioning, and retail and marketing efforts across key markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Veronica to our board,” said Ryan Stana, Chairman and CEO of RWS Global. “Her passion for fandom and her deep knowledge of the licensing industry will be invaluable assets as we expand our offerings globally and strengthen our position in the market.”

“I am excited to join the team at RWS Global and help further elevate their global position as leaders in live entertainment and continue to push boundaries and deliver unforgettable experiences to fans around the world,” said Hart.

Recently, Hart founded HARTstring Entertainment, providing strategic advice on brand building, business development and marketing to maximize partners’ commercial impact. She currently serves as Chair-elect of the Board for Licensing International, the official industry association at the center of the multi-billion-dollar worldwide licensing community.