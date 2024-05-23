Illuminarium, a complete multi-sensory experience, debuting at Chicago’s iconic Navy Pier this summer

CHICAGO — Think VR without the glasses. Illuminarium, a breakthrough global experiential entertainment company created by worldwide leaders in cinematic immersion, theatrical design, and venue operations, is officially headed to Chicago’s iconic Navy Pier this summer. Set to open its doors on Friday, June 28, the immersive venue will debut with two breathtaking experiences: WILD: A Safari Experience and SPACE: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond. Known as “the place that can take you anyplace,” the awe-inspiring 32,000 square-foot entertainment venue will be located within the former Crystal Gardens venue, marking the company’s fifth Illuminarium location following Las Vegas, Atlanta, Toronto, and Macau, China.

“We are elated the time is officially here for us to introduce Chicago to what we hope will be an unforgettable adventure,” said Alan Greenberg, CEO of Illuminarium Experiences. “Illuminarium is a totally transportive experience with some of the most amazing, inspiring spectacles from around the world and beyond, and we hope audiences of all ages will come to Navy Pier to check us out and leave feeling inspired and wanting more.”

Using cutting-edge, innovative technologies, Illuminarium’s visually-stunning venue will transport locals and visitors of all ages to places they previously could only dream of experiencing. By enabling audiences to see, hear, and even personally affect an experience, Illuminarium will place patrons “inside” the narrative using techniques from traditional motion picture production and virtual reality, and pair it with interactive features that mimic that of the real world, all without wearable hardware.

WILD: A Safari Experience will provide attendees with an idyllic journey through the vast beauty and splendor of Africa, fully immersing visitors in the authentic sounds and scenes of an extraordinary safari experience ,allowing them to come face-to-face with some of the world’s most majestic animals in their natural habitats.

SPACE: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond will take patrons out of this world and onto a mind-blowing journey through space and time. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience firsthand what it is like to walk on the surface of the Moon, step inside a nebula, or see the remarkable James Webb Space Telescope unfurl in space, all while being completely enveloped in the beauty of our galaxies and Solar System.

The above spectacles are not seated showings, but instead, patrons are given the opportunity to walk through the space at their leisure. Designed to entertain ages 3 to 103, visitors will have the opportunity to choose their own adventure, as both experiences will be played each day. Illuminarium Experiences typically take about 45 to 60 minutes. Tickets to Illuminarium begin at $34.99 for adults and $24.99 for children, plus taxes and fees. Buy before June 1st and save $5 on select tickets with our exclusive Early Bird pricing offer!

For more information on Illuminarium @ Navy Pier or to plan ahead and purchase tickets today, please visit illuminarium.com/chicago. Once open, Illuminarium will also play host to show-stopping private events including birthdays, weddings and corporate functions, adding a stunning visual setting for special occasions of all types.