Emerging industry standards at center of new ASTM report

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — A major new report from ASTM International highlights the impactful role that standards play in supporting global innovation trends. The Standardization Impact Report (SIR) serves to showcase the direct links between these emerging technologies and the work of several key ASTM committees.

The SIR addresses the ways in which standards in five notable industry sectors adhere to the United Nations Sustainable Development goals and influence crucial sustainability initiatives. These sectors include:

Emerging Airspace

Health and Safety

Advanced Manufacturing

Built Environment and Infrastructure Systems

Clean Energy and Decarbonization Technology

“This Standardization Impact Report showcases direct links between the impactful work of ASTM’s 149 committees and emerging technologies within these key industry sectors,” notes Brian Meincke, ASTM’s vice president of global business development. “It leverages a broad review of publicly available information and provides a snapshot that roadmaps our standards development trajectory to these key topic areas to better inform strategic decisions and resources”.

As noted in the SIR Executive Overview, “in recent years ASTM International’s committees have underpinned developments in the way we build, the way we manufacture, and our ventures into emerging airspace, embodying the phrase: “Advancing Standards, Transforming Markets.”

The report will be available in sections, with detailed overviews of ASTM’s role in each of these sectors being released throughout the year. Executive Overview and Emerging Airspace sections are now available.