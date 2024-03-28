Universal Orlando Resort reveals new details about How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort invites guests of all ages to soar with dragons in a colorful, fully-alive world filled with Viking adventures in How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk – one of the five worlds featured at the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park opening in 2025. Here, guests will see what it’s like to live amongst dragons as they explore a larger-than-life world that includes exciting attractions, beloved character meet-and-greets, dining, shopping – and even flying dragons – based on DreamWorks Animation’s multi-award winning and Academy Award-nominated trilogy, “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Developed in partnership between Universal Creative and the powerhouse filmmakers from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk captures the heart, humor and scale of the films within an authentic re-creation of the rugged, rocky world where raucous Vikings and rambunctious dragons live together in hilarious harmony. Guests visiting Berk will encounter one of the most breathtaking environments Universal has ever created – complete with immense architecture featuring hand-carved details, lush landscaping, and extraordinary heights of rolling hills surrounding vibrant dragon houses and local establishments. And everywhere guests look within the bustling village, they’ll find endless activity – from active dragons in their natural habitats and sheep attempting to disguise themselves as Terrible Terror dragons to sporadic bouts of fire – making Isle of Berk an attraction unto itself.

WELCOME TO THE ISLE OF BERK

Guests’ first sight of Berk will be reminiscent of the iconic sweeping vista straight from the films – featuring a vast sparkling lagoon that boasts two 40-foot-tall Viking statues set against an energetic village perched above churning seas. Guests will discover four attractions, one live show, and several character and dragon meet-and-greet experiences that offer something for every member of the family, including:

Dragon Racer's Rally – Berk's new Vikings racers can practice aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls on two Viking-made dragon-riding trainers that reach heights of up to 67 feet in the air. Guests can control how "wild" or "mild" their experience will be as they perform high-flying, gravity-defying, swooping and soaring skills that are necessary to earn the accolades worthy of a true champion dragon racer.

Viking Training Camp – Junior Vikings will learn everything they need to know about dragons as they climb, slide and explore their way through this sprawling interactive adventure play camp – featuring a Viking agility course, a Toothless-themed teeter-totter, baby Gronckle dragon climbers and so much more.

Meet Hiccup and Toothless – Guests can visit the Haddock Paddock for an incredible meet-and-greet experience with heroic Dragon Rider, Hiccup, and pose for a photo with his friendly Night Fury, Toothless. Plus, throughout the day, guests may also encounter other familiar Vikings and dragons while exploring Berk.

Guests can also dine and shop like Vikings in the world’s variety of themed eateries and retail locations, including:

Mead Hall – The beating heart of Berk and the village’s main gathering hall, Mead Hall is where guests can feast like a Viking and enjoy a savory menu featuring a variety of meats, fish, sandwiches and more along with a collection of meads and ciders.

Hooligan's Grog & Gruel – Guests can grab quick bites at this festive racing-themed food stand located in the Viking Camp.

And after a day of dragon training, guests can commemorate their lessons with an array of merchandise available at highly-themed shops like Viking Traders, How to Treat Your Dragon, Hiccup's Work Shop, and Toothless' Treasures.

To celebrate the dragon-sized adventures that await in How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, guests can now purchase a variety of items themed to the vibrant world coming to Epic Universe – including apparel, mugs and pennants. The collection is available for a limited-time and can be purchased a shop.universalorlando.com.