Legoland California Resort honored as Best Place to Work at the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce CBAD Awards

CARLSBAD, Calif. — LEGOLAND California Resort, a premier family theme park destination geared towards families with children ages 2 – 12, is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized as the Best Place to Work (large company) at the prestigious Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce CBAD Awards.

The award is a testament to LEGOLAND California Resort’s commitment to creating an engaging, inclusive, and rewarding work environment. The Resort’s dedication to its employees, combined with its unique and fun-filled atmosphere, has set it apart as an employer of choice in the community.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” said President of LEGOLAND California Resort Kurt Stocks. “Our team members, or whom we call Model Citizens, are at the heart of everything we do. We want to be the greatest place to work just as much as we want to be the greatest place for families to play.”

The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce CBAD Awards is an annual event that recognizes outstanding businesses and individuals in the Carlsbad community. The Best Place to Work award is given to companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment to their employees through comprehensive and innovative HR, DEI and practices. This recognition is joining the numerous accolades that LEGOLAND California has received in recent years, including:

The City of Carlsbad 2022 Certificate of Recognition for People’s Choice Award

The Carlsbad Business, Achievement, and Distinction Award for 2022 People’s Choice Award

The 2023 Community Partner of the Year Award

The 2024 Poppy Award for Best Public Relations Campaign

In addition, LEGOLAND California has earned recognition as one of the world’s top amusement and water parks by Tripadvisor. Furthermore, both LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel have been consistently ranked among the top 25 family hotels in the United States. LEGOLAND Castle Hotel’s attainment of the Environmentalist Level (highest level attainable) in the California Green Lodging Program reflects the Resort’s commitment to sustainability and conservation, making it a leader in environmental stewardship within Carlsbad. Just last year, out of approximately 40 hotels in Carlsbad, LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel were the only two hotels to reach this level of sustainability and conservation awareness. This is the culmination of many fantastic initiatives launched by the Resort’s Green Wave Committee and its parent company, Merlin Entertainments.

In a continued dedication to inclusivity, LEGOLAND California recognizes April as Autism Awareness Month, affirming that everyone deserves an awesome experience year-round. The family theme park became a Certified Autism Center (CAC) in 2022 with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). IBCCES is the only credentialing organization providing this type of certification, which includes evidence-based training as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals