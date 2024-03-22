Elev8 Fun Sanford wins AMOA “Family Entertainment Center of the Year” Award

Elev8 Fun Sanford has won the Amusement and Music Operators Association Family Entertainment Center of the year award at a ceremony held in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award comes on the heels of an annual competition in which entrants across the nation compete on a multitude of categories including design/aesthetic, application forms, customer service, secret shopping, and more. David Goldfarb, Managing Partner of Elev8 Fun, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

At press time, Goldfarb commented “I am very honored to receive this award on behalf of the entire Elev8 Organization. This is a testament to the product and service our team members continue to deliver. Without them, there would be no Elev8”. This iteration of the award, is the second in Goldfarb’s portfolio, as Xtreme Action Park won the same award in 2019. “This award keeps motivating us in delivering and maintaining the standards that have become cornerstones in our business”, said Goldfarb. Elev8 Fun will look to follow up the award with more entries, as more of its locations are due to open in the coming months and years.