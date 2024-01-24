Area15 expands leadership team with new directors of brand partnerships and event sponsorships

LAS VEGAS — AREA15, the immersive entertainment and events district, proudly welcomes Jillian Austin as the director of brand partnerships and Michael Uriarte as the director of event sponsorships.

With over 15 years of experience, Austin will spearhead innovative collaborations and partnerships with brands to create extraordinary experiences for a variety of consumer demographics. In this pivotal role, Austin will work closely with a brand’s intellectual property to creatively integrate into AREA15’s physical spaces and digital properties. AREA15 offers something unlike any other destination, a platform of unique spaces where brands can build transformational experiences such as interactive installations, immersive exhibits, product showcases and much more.

Austin brings a unique blend of creative vision and strategic thinking, essential for crafting partnerships that redefine the standard brand interaction. Austin’s previous roles include director of business development, brand marketing & strategic partnerships at Jill of All Trades Consulting, head of brand sponsorships and event activations at the International African American Museum, national director of strategic partnerships at Modivcare and various executive roles at Lyft.

Austin earned her bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies from Grand Valley State University.

“I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with AREA15, where creativity knows no bounds,” said Austin. “Through impactful partnerships, I look forward to pushing the boundaries of AREA15’s visionary ethos and reshaping the experiential side of the brand interactions.”

Director of event sponsorships, Michael Uriarte, is tasked with identifying, securing, and managing event sponsorship opportunities at AREA15. Uriarte aims to leverage the unique events and programming at AREA15 by establishing relationships with brands seeking dynamic event exposure. His strategic mindset will capitalize on sponsorship opportunities that align with AREA15’s ethos and enhance event offerings.

Prior to his current role, Uriarte’s previous roles include working as a realtor, both self-employed and at Forever Home Realty, and as co-founder and CEO of Collective Zoo, overseeing venue partnerships, event budgets and forecasting, event concepts and more.

Uriarte is a proud Las Vegas native. He attended the University of Nevada Las Vegas and earned his bachelor’s degree in hospitality management.

“AREA15 has changed the landscape of arts and entertainment in Las Vegas,” said Uriarte. “I’m thrilled to work with companies and brands to find unique ways they can be integrated into AREA15’s extraordinary events and entertainment programming.” AREA15 is thrilled to have these talented professionals join the team. The team is confident in its ability to contribute to the continued success and innovation of the immersive entertainment complex for 2024 and beyond.