The Funplex and Lahn Hospitality & Amusement Group celebrate milestone with grand opening ribbon cutting for Wyndham Mount Laurel/Moorestown dual-branded hotel

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Yesterday marked a historic moment as The Lahn Hospitality & Amusement Group, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce, proudly hosted the official ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of their new dual-branded hotel – Wyndham Mount Laurel/Moorestown. Positioned on the property at The Funplex in Mount Laurel, NJ, this joint endeavor symbolizes a milestone for both The Funplex and the Lahn Hospitality & Amusement Group, reaffirming their commitment to community growth and enhanced entertainment offerings.

The festivities commenced with a ribbon cutting ceremony, highlighted by speeches from our distinguished keynote speakers. The inspiring words of Kristy Howell, President and CEO of the Burlington County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Stephen Steglik, Mount Laurel, NJ Mayor, Carol A. Murphy Assemblywoman, and CEO of Lahn Hospitality & Amusement Group Brian Williams, set the tone for a momentous occasion, emphasizing the collaborative spirit and significance of this dual-branded venture.

“As everyone knows here in this room, Mount Laurel is growing.” Stephen Steglik, Mayor of Mount Laurel, New Jersey shared “I want to thank you for investing in our community. Thank you for being a part of Mount Laurel, and its continued growth and success.”

Guests had the opportunity to explore the hotel’s showroom and partake in tours of the rooms, providing an exclusive glimpse into the LaQuinta and Hawthorn Suites and state-of-the-art facilities.

In collaboration with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, the recently unveiled dual-brand hotel seamlessly integrates Wyndham’s upper-midscale La Quinta with the distinguished extended-stay Hawthorn Suites brand. This strategic partnership is crafted to elevate guest experiences through enhanced flexibility and operational efficiency. The hotel boasts a unified lobby, a great contemporary room, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and other premium amenities.

Among the offerings, 57 rooms showcase the newly updated Hawthorn room design, featuring well-appointed kitchens tailored for extended-stay guests seeking heightened comfort. Additionally, 68 rooms showcase the contemporary room design inspired by La Quinta’s popular Del Sol prototype, adding a touch of fresh sophistication to our accommodations.

Brian Williams, CEO of Lahn Hospitality & Amusement Group shared, “we wouldn’t be here today without the support of the Wyndham team. The La Quinta and Hawthorn brand bring a beautiful facility to our portfolio. The Funplex has been a part of this community for 26 years, and we’re enthusiastic about deepening our engagement with our guests in meaningful ways.”

The ceremony concluded with an air of anticipation for the increased engagement between The Funplex and its guests, promising an enhanced experience for the community. The unveiling of the dual-branded hotel was more than just a ceremony; it was a celebration of unity, progress, and a promising future for Mount Laurel.

The Lahn Family extends their gratitude to everyone who contributed to this milestone and looks forward to a prosperous future in collaboration with the Wyndham family.