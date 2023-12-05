Baynum Amusement Solutions welcomes Andy Maurek as director of amusement solutions

NEWPORT, Ky. — Baynum Amusement Solutions proudly welcomes Andy Maurek as the Director of their Amusement Division, marking a pivotal addition to the company’s leadership team. Maurek assumes responsibility for developing new business, managing projects, cultivating pivotal client and vendor relationships, and spearheading growth efforts. Maurek will begin at Baynum Amusement Solutions on December 4.

Maurek’s journey commenced over 40 years ago at Hyland Hills Water World, where his hands-on approach and insightful strategies significantly contributed to the park’s iconic reputation. During his seven-year tenure as Vice President of Business Development at Proslide Technologies, Maurek played a pivotal role in driving strategic initiatives that elevated the company to global prominence. His market insights and ability to forge impactful partnerships were instrumental in establishing Proslide as a premier provider of innovative water attractions.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Maurek’s commitment to industry advancement is evident through his active involvement in esteemed organizations like WWA, IAAPA, E&A, and NASCO. He passionately shares his expertise as a respected educator, contributing significantly to the global waterpark community.

“We are excited to welcome Andy Maurek to our team,” said Walter Bowser, President of Baynum Amusement Solutions. “His extensive industry experience as both an operator and manufacturer coupled with his tenured background in business development allow him to hit the ground running. Andy’s leadership will undoubtedly drive our company’s advancement while enriching the experiences of our clients.”

Maurek’s appointment signifies Baynum Amusement Solutions’ ongoing dedication to delivering unparalleled amusement experiences and reinforces the company’s position as a leader in the industry.