Knott’s Berry Farm announced the addition of several new Zamperla attractions for Camp Snoopy. These include:

Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister Coaster: Family Coaster 155 Sally’s Swing Along: Super Happy Swing 16 Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally: Convoy Dino Jeeps

“Experiencing first rides and first theme park moments as a family, is what Knott’s is all about,” said Jon Storbeck, vice president and general manager. “Our newly reimagined Camp Snoopy will allow parents and kids to ride and play together and be truly immersed in a summer camp experience right alongside the entire Peanuts Gang.”

This project marks three decades that Knott’s Berry Farm and Zamperla have worked together. From family rides to roller coasters the park features many different types of Zamperla attractions.

“We are excited to partner with Knott’s and open these three attractions next year,” said Ramon Rosario, Zamperla’s Sales Director. “All these rides will have a fantastic theme using the Peanuts IP. They will be new experiences for park- goers but themed to fit the great storytelling found at Knott’s Berry Farm.”

The project continues Knott’s Berry Farm’s tradition of designing one of the most unique family areas at a U.S. theme park. Tucked up against Beach Boulevard, Camp Snoopy is home to a wide variety of broad appeal rides and two roller coasters. Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister Coaster will be the park’s fourth launch coaster and their first designed especially for kids.

“This project showcases the wide range of attractions in our portfolio and why we are a one-stop shop,” said Adam Sandy, Zamperla’s Roller Coaster Sales & Marketing Director. “At sister park Cedar Point we are working with Cedar Fair on a world-class coaster project in Top Thrill 2 and at Knott’s we are installing a broad appeal coaster and two family rides, all with the Peanuts IP.”