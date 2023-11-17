Intercard’s Jason Mitchell appears on “Beat The Cheats” panel at IAAPA Expo Orlando

ST. LOUIS — Jason Mitchell, Intercard’s customer success manager, appeared on a panel of arcade industry experts at “Beat the Cheats: Countering Theft and Scams in the Amusement Industry,” an EDUSession at the IAAPA Expo on November 14, 2023. The highly anticipated event drew a large crowd of operators eager to get an inside look at how to prevent losses of revenue and merchandise from dishonest players.

Arcade veteran Eric Weigand developed the session, which shared ways to protect an arcade business from those seeking more than their fair share. Panelists provided insights from the points of view of installers, game makers, payment specialists, and arcade operators. Topics included how to identify and address potential weaknesses in games and in operational procedures and methods to detect and reduce theft from guests and employees. Common scams were described, and suggestions given on how to monitor social media to stay ahead of fast spreading new threats.

Jason Mitchell has worked in the amusement industry for more than 36 years. For more than 11 years he has brought his deep knowledge of customer service and technology to Intercard’s customers. He has also been a speaker at numerous industry gatherings hosted by such leading amusement trade associations as the BPAA, the AMOA and IAAPA.

Intercard customers can learn more about its Advanced Arcade Operations Training program by contacting Jason Mitchell at jmitchell@intercardinc.com or 314.275.8066 ext. 252.