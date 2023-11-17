Raging Waters announces opening day, celebrates with Black Friday Season Pass Sale

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — While most people are thinking of turkey and stuffing, the team at Raging Waters Los Angeles is already looking ahead to the summer 2024 season. The park will officially reopen for a summer of fun on Saturday, May 18, to celebrate the return of the summer season, the park is kicking off Black Friday early. Starting now, guests can save up to $50 on 2024 Season Passes when they purchase online.

A season of summer fun and thrills awaits guests at California’s Largest Water Park with the return of the park’s favorite attractions including Bombs Away, High Extreme and Aqua Rocket, the state’s only hydromagnetic water roller coaster. Plus, in 2024, park-goers can look forward to a variety of summer fun and entertainment with the return of the annual Father’s Day Flop, scavenger hunts plus new food and beverage options.

“With a 2024 Season Pass, guests can pay now and enjoy a full season of thrills at California’s Largest Water Park,” says General Manager Donald Spiller. “A 2024 Season Pass is the perfect holiday gift for families looking to add a little extra fun to their summer. At Raging Waters we offer a variety of thrills and great ways to chill for the whole family. We are looking forward to welcoming our loyal passholders back in 2024.”

In honor of Giving Tuesday on November 28, Raging Waters will be partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Fontana. The Boys and Girls Club is a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who are in need to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. The Club offers programs that impact the lives of their members in vital areas such as academic success, good character, citizenship and healthy lifestyles. During the summer, children from across the IE, LA & OC participate in the exciting summer programming. This Giving Tuesday, for every Season Pass sold on November 28, Raging Waters will donate one general admission ticket to the Boys and Girls Club that the organization can use during the 2024 season.

“Here at the Boys & Girls Club of Fontana we are looking towards the future,” says Executive Director Terrie Schneider. “We do so by providing exciting experiences to our youth. By partnering with Raging Waters we will add another experience to our 2024 Summer Program. We sincerely thank Raging Waters for naming us the recipient of their Giving Tuesday Promotion and we thank their Season Pass Holders for their support!”

Right now, is the best time to take advantage of the park’s best Season Pass deals. With savings up to $70 on Gold Season Passes, guests can buy now and enjoy a full season of thrills with unique perks including free parking, discounts on food, beverage and retail, free friend days and so much more.