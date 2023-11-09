Funplex Mount Laurel announces opening of its unique, dual-brand hotel

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — The highly anticipated, dual-brand hotel at the popular Funplex amusement and water park in Mount Laurel, NJ is now open. This unique La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham hotel will offer a combined 125 guest rooms and versatile lodging options for both business travelers as well as leisure guests visiting The Funplex Mount Laurel.

“We’re thrilled to launch this distinctive hotel that provides flexible comfort and convenience to all types of travelers in a prime location,” said Hotel General Manager Brandon Cook. “Now, guests can extend their stay for two full days of fun enjoying our indoor and outdoor rides and water park at The Funplex Mount Laurel.”

In partnership with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, this new, dual-brand hotel concept couples Wyndham’s upper-midscale brand, La Quinta, with its benchmark, extended-stay Hawthorn Suites brand and is designed to offer guest flexibility and streamlined operations. Guests can expect a shared lobby, modern great room, fitness center, and other amenities. 57 of the rooms will feature the recently updated Hawthorn room design with modern, well-equipped kitchens for extended-stay guests seeking added comforts. The hotel will also feature the fresh and stylish room design from La Quinta’s popular Del Sol prototype in 68 rooms.

The Funplex, once simply a mini-golf course and batting cage, has grown into a full amusement resort featuring indoor and outdoor rides, water park, restaurant, arcade, bowling, laser tag, go karts, and more.

“For the last 25 years, Lahn’s investments have transformed this property into a year-round destination for fun here in Mount Laurel,” said Brian Williams, Lahn Hospitality & Amusement Group CEO. “Our massive waterpark expansion in 2021 and now the realization of our long-term hotel plan demonstrates our commitment to continued growth in this great community.”

The Funplex Launches New Stay-N-Play Package

In concert with the opening of its new hotel, The Funplex Mount Laurel will launch a new Stay-N-Play package that offers family fun at a great value. Packages begin at $235 and include:

Free park admission after 4 pm on day of check-in

Exclusive bowling access 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays

Complimentary hotel breakfast

Free WIFI

Family scavenger hunt

Convenient Funplex check-in at hotel lobby

Extensive hotel amenities

Much more!

Room block options are available for groups.