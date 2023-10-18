Ellis & Associates names Dr. Roy Sittig medical director

MAITLAND, Fla. — As Ellis & Associates marks 40 years of making a difference in aquatic safety, the company has named a new Medical Director, Dr. Roy Sittig. Dr. Sittig attended the University of Maryland Medical School and completed his residency at Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts. He is board-certified in internal medicine and has been practicing for more than 20 years. Dr. Sittig will officially assume his duties as Medical Director for the Ellis family of companies in December, replacing Dr. Pete Goldman, who was instrumental in advocating for first responder use of supplemental oxygen, thus advancing the life-saving practice among first responders and E&A certified lifeguards.

No stranger to the aquatics industry, Dr. Sittig has a background in water parks, including work as a licensed E&A lifeguard and Certified Pool Operator during his undergraduate college career at the University of Maryland. Dr. Sittig will continue his current medical practice in New England, furthering his research, leadership and expertise in the field, while serving as Medical Director for E&A and consulting on medical issues important to both operations and education in aquatic safety.

“We welcome Dr. Sittig to Ellis and Associates and consider ourselves very fortunate to bring both his knowledge of the aquatics industry and his professional service to the team,” said E&A President and CEO Jeff Ellis. “At the same time, we extend our deepest gratitude and admiration to Dr. Pete Goldman, who did a wonderful job serving not only E&A but the entire aquatics industry.”