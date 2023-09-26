Gateway Ticketing Systems, Inc. renews referral partnership agreement with NetServ Applications, Inc. (and Tatvam Insights)

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, Inc., the world leader in ticketing, admission control and revenue-generating solutions within the attractions industry, is please to announce the renewal of its referral partnership agreement with NetServ Application, a leading provider of innovative data analytics and customer experience solutions with Executive and Leadership Dashboards and their Tatvam Insights software.

The partnership between Gateway Ticketing Systems and NetServ has been longstanding. With both organizations expanding vastly on delivering cutting-edge solutions to the attractions and entertainment industry since its inception, they both agree these are complementary products to one another to better the customer experience. Tatvam Insights offers advanced data analytics and customer engagement solutions that empower Gateway Ticketing Systems’ clients to gain valuable insights, optimize operations, and enhance the overall guest experience – using the data.

“Gateway Ticketing Systems is excited to continue our partnership with NetServ and their Tatvam Insights software,” said Peter Wolf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gateway Ticketing Systems. “Their exceptional data analytics and customer engagement skills have proven immensely beneficial for our clients by helping them make informed decisions and improve their operations. We look forward to building on our successful collaboration and delivering greater value to the attractions industry.”

Under this renewed agreement, NetServ will continue collaborating with Gateway to offer tailored solutions to their clients. These solutions will include the creation of dashboards that tie together multiple data sources (different systems), providing advanced analytics, customer segmentation, and personalized marketing strategies to help attractions and venues better understand their guests and drive revenue growth. The bulk of this is done using the Tatvam Insights product, which aggregates your social media reviews/comments and surveys into a centralized database and provides sentiment analysis on the results.

Easily find out what your guests like most about you and where you might fall short of expectations.

“We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Gateway Ticketing Systems,” said Jamie Flaherty, VP of Business Development and Marketing at NetServ. “Over the years, these two organizations have worked closely to provide data-driven solutions that help our mutual clients thrive in an ever-evolving industry. This renewal solidifies our commitment to delivering innovative technology and exceptional service to the attractions we serve and keeping the end customer in mind at all times.”

This renewed partnership underscores the commitment of Gateway Ticketing and NetServ to support the attractions and entertainment industry by providing innovative solutions that drive success. Together, they aim to empower attractions and venues to deliver exceptional guest experiences, increase revenue, and navigate the challenges of a dynamic marketplace.