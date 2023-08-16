Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe celebrates 40th birthday with splash-tastic season pass offer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Carolinas’ Favorite Water Park is gearing up for its most exciting season to date while marking an extraordinary milestone in 2024. For four decades, Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe has been the place to be each summer, delivering heart-pounding thrills, endless laughter and cherished memories to generations of visitors.

The Greensboro water park is going all out in 2024 to honor the legacy of the park and its importance to the Triad and beyond. The park has a long history of making waves. It is home to Thunder Bay, one of the largest wave pools in America. In 2022, Wet ‘n Wild introduced Bombs Away, featuring two different drop tube slides hurtling guests straight down at 26 feet per second. This year, the new Bermuda Triangle debuted, featuring three first-of-their-kind water slide experiences in the Carolinas incorporating dynamic lights, out-of-this-world sounds and thrills all the way down.

Special surprises honoring the park’s history will take place throughout the summer of 2024. To mark this incredible birthday celebration, the park is pulling out all the stops, promising an array of special events, surprises and celebrations throughout the 2024 season.

“This 40th birthday celebration holds a special place in my heart. From my early days as a park team member to now leading as General Manager, I’ve witnessed the transformation of this park into a cherished destination for families and thrill-seekers alike,” said Adam Good, Wet ‘n Wild General Manager. “This 40th birthday celebration is not just a milestone, it’s a testament to the enduring joy and memories that we’ve created together.”

In honor of this monumental milestone, Wet ‘n Wild presents its biggest deal ever. Thrill-seekers can now pay for a day and enjoy all of next year for free! For just $59.99, visitors can visit the park this season, and as a gift to guests for the park’s 40th birthday, they can get the 2024 season for free! This amazing offer showcases savings of up to $50 on season passes, offering families and thrill-seekers the most of a summer filled with aquatic fun.

There is still so much fun to be had in 2023, and with a 2024 season pass, guests can take advantage of all the thrills and excitement still taking place this season, including Kids Fest! Every weekend through August, interactive activities ignite children’s imaginations. Kids Fest promises unforgettable memories for children of all ages.