Wild Rivers Waterpark to join more than 600 waterparks, aquatic centers and swim schools in World’s Largest Swimming Lesson global event on Thursday, June 22

IRVINE, Calif. — Wild Rivers Waterpark, California’s newest waterpark in Irvine’s Great Park, is excited to participate in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson global event on Thursday, June 22, to demonstrate its commitment to teaching and practicing water safety.

“A great family experience at Wild Rivers starts with a safe waterpark experience, and that is ensured by our commitment to the safety of our waterslides and our lifeguard training, placement, and communication throughout the park,” says Kevin Kopeny, General Manager of Wild Rivers Waterpark. “We are proud to participate in this global 24-hour effort to practice these safety techniques and continue to educate our guests, some of whom are newer swimmers,” Kopeny added.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson expects to welcome 35,000 participants providing more than 20,000 hours of training over a 24-hour span. Team WSWL brings a message to parents and children to Be Water Aware and that drowning is predictable, fast and quiet, and most importantly, preventable.

“Whether it’s through our Camp Wild Rivers lifeguard program every summer training dozens of teens on water saving skills and first aid or in our active park monitoring and communication, safety is our utmost priority,” Kopeny added. “We are proud to share the same commitment as Team WSWL in ensuring that we contribute toward the continuing safety education of our team and guests.”

Wild Rivers meets or exceeds all safety guidelines set forth by state agencies, industry organizations, as well as our ride and slide manufacturers. Each ride has a posted safety warning sign at the entrance, which may be different for each attraction. Guests should review these safety requirements based on manufacturer guidelines and our park safety protocols.