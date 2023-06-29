Movie Park Germany extends its season and creates a new 24-day winter event

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — Ho-Ho-Hollywood – The winter and Christmas season is knocking on the studio doors of Movie Park Germany! As a special treat, Germany’s largest movie and theme park wants to make its guests an early present and announces a big premiere: With the new festive event “Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas”, Movie Park Germany will open its wintery studio gates for the first time on 24 selected days between December 1, 2023 and January 7, 2024. Park opening hours are scheduled from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

“In keeping with the American influence of our movie and theme park, a truly American Christmas event is a natural fit!” says General Manager Thorsten Backhaus. “We are excited to create ‘Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas,’ a new, wintery program for the whole family, and to extend the season even further. For this, we will adapt our entertainment offerings and shows, the themed areas and the gastronomic offer and bring Hollywood to life in winter for the first time. The American Christmas theme will not only allow us to specifically differentiate ourselves from other theme parks and Christmas markets, but also further showcase our American roots and identity.”

After the last Halloween event day on November 12, Movie Park will adapt the Hollywood set for Christmas and close for three weeks for redecorating, also on the weekends. Then, just in time to ring in the month of December, the new event series “Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas” will begin. From Fridays to Sundays, guests can experience the park in a new festive ambience before the Christmas vacations begin on December 21 and even more opening days are added. All opening days can be found on the calendar on the website. Movie Park will keep its gates closed from December 24 until December 26.

Coming soon: extract from the wintery production schedule

Thousands of lights, colorful decorations, winter music and typical American Christmas atmosphere make Hollywood in Germany shine for the whole family! The park’s themed areas will specifically be adapted for the winter event. Both classic U.S. Christmas movies and the Christmas lights and decorations in American cities serve as inspiration. The event days will focus on the center of the park and four themed areas. An extensive entertainment program, selected attractions and detailed decorations will be offered.

“Hollywood Boulevard” will turn into “Christmas Boulevard USA” for the cold season and will be reminiscent of a typical American small town with numerous fairy lights and colorful decorations. The “Streets of New York” will be themed after the famous Rockefeller Center in New York. The wintery version of “Nickland” will come to life with “Nickelodeon HoHoHoliday Land.” A “Wild West Christmas” area will also be created in the Western section of the park.

Of course, the original American Christmas includes a large, decorated Christmas tree with lots of lights and eye-catching decorations! Among other things, guests can look forward to a big Christmas Tree Celebration, an interactive Kids Cookie Factory and an ice-skating rink for the whole family. For those who like to stay indoors during the cooler temperatures, for example, an animated Christmas movie will be shown on the big screen in the Roxy 4-D Cinema. A special Christmas à la Hollywood entertainment program is also on the program schedule, as well as a new winter show in Studio 7. The park’s food and beverage outlets will be expanded with matching snack and drink stands to complement the typical American ambiance. A few more highlights will be added to the park as well and announced soon.

For all guests who already want to secure their winter experience at Movie Park, there is now an undated early bird ticket available at the information desk for the price of 24,90€. The dated tickets for the event are available in the park’s web shop.

All guests who spontaneously decide during their summer vacation visit to attend the park for the new winter event again, will receive an undated ticket for the special price of €19.90 at the Visitor Welcome Center upon presentation of their admission ticket (free tickets and season passes are excluded).

For all 2023 season pass holders, an attractive offer will be presented in August.

But what would Christmas be without surprises? Further details of the program will be announced in the course of the season. Until then, the winter production schedule in Hollywood in Germany will remain well wrapped like a present…