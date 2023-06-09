Dollywood’s Splash Country to host 13th annual Water Safety Day

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — No summer vacation is complete without a water-based destination. Whether you are visiting the pool, the lake or a beautiful water park in the Smoky Mountains, Dollywood’s Splash Country wants you and your family to be safe this summer.

Through 23 years of providing East Tennessee with relief from the summer heat, fun and safety have always gone hand-in-hand at the Smokies’ Most Trusted Water Park. On Thursday, June 22, Splash Country hosts its annual Water Safety Day to help spread awareness to swim responsibly.

Dollywood’s Splash Country slides into the fun early on June 22 with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at 10 a.m. at the Mountain Waves wave pool; registration and check-in begin at 9 a.m. This one-day event unites children and families at pools and water parks around the world for a common goal of water safety. Instructors from Sevier Aquatic Club will facilitate a free 30-minute swim lesson covering essential swim skills.

Guests are invited to participate in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson with a single day $25 ticket. Guests can purchase these tickets online at Dollywood.com/waterpark/events/water-safety-day or at Dollywood’s Splash Country on the morning of June 22. To participate, simply purchase the ticket and arrive to the park before 9:30 a.m. Discounted tickets only will be valid for park entry prior to 10 a..m. on the morning of June 22.

“Participation in swimming lessons reduces the risk of drowning by up to 88%,” explained Lauren Lowery, Dollywood’s Splash Country Operations Manager. “We want guests to have fun at our facility, while also helping them understand it is a great place to learn about water safety education. The more people we reach with Water Safety Day, the greater affect we can have on water preparedness in our community.”

Water Safety Day doesn’t stop with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. Park visitors will be treated to multiple demonstrations throughout the day that are focused on making both parents and adults more comfortable around water. Covenant Health’s LeConte Medical Center also will be on-site with various vendor booths offering resources, prizes, giveaways and more to visiting families..