Wild Rivers Waterpark to debut newest children’s activity area that features a 5-waterslide complex, Kontiki Cove, at 2023 season’s opening day on May 6

IRVINE, Calif. — Wild Rivers Waterpark , California’s newest waterpark in Irvine’s Great Park, is excited to launch the 2023 season with opening day Saturday, May 6, which also marks the public debut of the waterpark’s newest attraction geared towards younger guests, Kontiki Cove.

“Opening day kicks off more than 100 days of sun-soaked, water-drenched fun at Wild Rivers in 2023, and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” says Kevin Kopeny, General Manager of Wild Rivers Waterpark.

One of many highlights of the 2023 season is Wild Rivers’ newest attraction, Kontiki Cove, which features five slides and a shallow pool for families with toddlers and smaller children. This waterslide complex features smaller versions of some of the larger slides at Wild Rivers, including enclosed and open-body slides and a side-by-side racing body slide.

“We received a tremendous amount of positive feedback and excitement at our Season Pass Preview Day last weekend. We can’t wait to welcome the general public this weekend on Saturday, May 6th,” says Kopeny.

Opening day is Saturday, May 6th, from 11 am to 5 pm.