Popular Dallas water parks in The Colony and Garland announce new name as ‘Hawaiian Waters’

DALLAS, Texas — This spring, two popular water parks in The Colony and Garland will debut a new name as Hawaiian Waters. For the last three years, the parks’ operator—Premier Parks—has focused on enhancing the guest experience with more entertainment and events, park beautification, new food and beverage offerings and delivering excellent customer service. Now in the final phase of their transformations, the parks will change their names from Hawaiian Falls to Hawaiian Waters.

“In the breathtaking islands of Hawaii, water is life and the very essence of its name—in Hawaiian, ‘wai’ means ‘water,’” said General Manager Chris Shillcutt. “We want our guests’ visits to feel like a tropical resort vacation that’s close to home.”

The newly-themed Hawaiian Waters parks honor the heart of Hawaii’s majesty and her warm spirit of aloha. “Our parks offer an oasis of fun where adventure begins and family memories are created. The pressures of life and its fast pace just wash away on island time. And if it’s adventure you’re looking for, Hawaiian Waters offers refreshing fun for every level of thrill seeker,” Shillcutt added.

The parks’ adorable mascot, Maka the pineapple, will continue as master of ceremonies.

Hawaiian Waters will introduce a series of new events, food and dining options, and a major milestone celebration in 2023:

May 20 – Garland’s 20 th Birthday Bash : From 10 to 3 pm, guests can celebrate two decades of island-style fun with special pricing and gifts for season pass holders, while supplies last;

: From 10 to 3 pm, guests can celebrate two decades of island-style fun with special pricing and gifts for season pass holders, while supplies last; June 17 & July 15 – Garland’s Adult Nights : The park is reserved for those 21 and over with food, drinks, music and fun;

: The park is reserved for those 21 and over with food, drinks, music and fun; June 23 – Garland’s Noche de San Juan : This private, evening event will offer thrills and refreshment celebrating the summer solstice;

: This private, evening event will offer thrills and refreshment celebrating the summer solstice; July 8 – The Colony’s The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night : Swifties will take over the park for a nighttime event celebrating the superstar singer/songwriter;

: Swifties will take over the park for a nighttime event celebrating the superstar singer/songwriter; July 29 – The Colony’s Smash Bros. Game Night : Gamers can enjoy a private evening event celebrating Nintendo’s most iconic characters; and

: Gamers can enjoy a private evening event celebrating Nintendo’s most iconic characters; and August Sundays – Garland’s Sunday Funday Foam Parties: Kids of all ages can enjoy bountiful bubbles and great party music.

Hawaiian Waters will bring back their fan-favorite Neon Summer Adult Nights at The Colony sponsored by Shakertins, bigger and better Dive-In Movie Marathons in both parks, as well as popular events like Hawaiian Luau, Waves N’ Wags, Bow Wow Luau, and Late Nights in July.

Hawaiian Waters Expands Island-Style Refreshment

When the island temperatures heat up, guests will find new ways to cool down. Hawaiian Waters Garland will unveil the new Big Kahuna Tiki Bar, serving ice-cold beer, refreshing hard seltzers and wine-based frozen drinks.

Both Hawaiian Waters parks will debut delicious, new funnel cakes with fresh fruit toppings, whipped cream and a selection of dessert sauces. Back by popular demand, the cool, smooth and creamy Dole Whip will deliver a taste of Hawaii in a cup or cone.