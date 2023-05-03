Intercard to introduce its latest cashless kiosk and e-commerce platform to Saudi Arabia

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, which has been bringing its leading amusement technology to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for more than 25 years, will exhibit at the fifth Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo in Riyadh on May 28-30, 2023.

﻿The company will introduce important new products to the KSA market at the show. Intercard’s MENA expert Alberto Borrero be demoing the company’s cutting-edge technology including the sales-boosting E-commerce platform for entertainment centers. This software enables guests to buy services online and redeem them at a kiosk with a printed QR code, eliminating a trip to the center’s front desk to check in.

Intercard will also introduce the iTeller PlusXL, the latest addition to its best-selling line of rugged, durable kiosks for FECs and route operations. It’s the most advanced kiosk in its class, with a 32-inch touch screen monitor, reporting flexibility, reward options and new upselling features with unlimited combinations to increase guest spending.

Visitors can meet Borrero, senior vice-president of international sales, and find out why leading family entertainment centers in the KSA and around the world rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable payment and management technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service.

“Intercard has been working in Saudi Arabia since 1997 when Adventure Land opened up in Jeddah. Since then Intercard has been installed in over 500 amusement centers in Saudi Arabia,” says Borrero. “Intercard’s innovations and renowned customer service have made its technology the most used in the KSA and the MENA region. Our forward-thinking customers in the KSA and throughout the MENA region have always been receptive to innovative technology that makes doing business easier.”