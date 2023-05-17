Eric Summers named Chief Financial Officer of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Eric Summers has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer at the Santa Cruz Seaside Company, owner and operator of the historic Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Prior to his promotion, Summers served as the company’s Director of Finance and Investments since he started with the company in 2018. As CFO, Summers will direct the company’s financial strategy with an emphasis on financial analysis and reporting, real estate investment and management, shareholder relations, and budgeting.

“Eric has been an integral part of our company’s success during his time at the Boardwalk,” said Santa Cruz Seaside Company Chief Executive Officer Karl Rice. “Eric is a respected leader within our company, the community, and the attractions industry. His experience and talent will help ensure our company’s success well into the future.”

Summers is a native of Atascadero, CA and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. After moving to Santa Cruz in 2005, Summers worked in a variety of leadership positions at Comerica Bank and formerly served as president of the Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce and a member of IAAPA’s Audit Committee.

“It’s been a tremendous pleasure to work for such a dynamic company,” Summers said. “Whether it’s working to purchase new rides, financing real estate acquisitions, or strategic planning for the future, being part of the Boardwalk family is a tremendous honor.”

Summers and his wife Tammy live in Santa Cruz with their daughter Stella.