DreamWorks Animation unveils its Gabby’s Dollhouse touring fan experience, GABBY ON THE GO, set to visit nine locations across the UK and France this Summer

LONDON — DreamWorks Animation today shares details of its new touring fan experience, GABBY ON THE GO!based on its popular animated television series Gabby’s Dollhouse, which will travel to nine different locations across the UK and France from May to June 2023.

GABBY ON THE GO! gives fans the opportunity to jump inside Gabby’s fantastical, animated world for a cat-tastic new adventure full of fun FREE activities and to collect stamps in their Cat Passport as they go by exploring zones that recreate many of the rooms featured in the show; including Gabby’s Bedroom, Cakey’s Kitchen, SS Mercat, Kitty Fairy’s Garden and DJ Catnip’s Music Bus. The unmissable experience was launched witha celebrity photocall attended by Rachel Riley and James and Ola Jordon to mark the start of the tour.

Smyths Toys is the exclusive retail partner for the UK leg of the tour and will offer families the chance to go into store to meet Gabby and receive a free Gabby’s Dollhouse magazine created especially for the experience. Following the UK tour dates, GABBY ON THE GO! will head over the channel into France to give fans in the region the opportunity to enjoy this very special live experience.

“There’s nothing else out there in the preschool space quite like Gabby’s Dollhouse and it’s really special to watch the reaction of fans as they step into Gabby’s world through this incredible interactive tour,” saidPaul Bufton, Vice President EMEA, Universal Products and Experiences. “The series comes to life so naturally through play, so we’re delighted that GABBY ON THE GO! will give children the opportunity to touch, feel and interact with their favourite elements and characters to extend their love of the brand beyond the TV show. Consumer marketing activations are central to our global brand strategy for Gabby’s Dollhouse and we can’t wait for more kids across the UK and France to enjoy this unforgettable experience.”

Full Bus Tour Schedule:

Lakeside Thurrock, Kent – 13th and 14th May

Capital Shopping Park, Cardiff – 20th and 21st May

Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester – 27th and 28th May

Drakehouse Retail Park, Sheffield – 3rd and 4th June

Fort Shopping Centre, Glasgow – 10th and 11th June

Team Valley Shopping Park, Newcastle – 17th and 18th June

Saint-Brice, Paris – 24 th and 25 th June

and 25 June Central Commercial Blagnac – 30 th June and 1 st July

June and 1 July La Défense, Paris – 8th and 9th July

Following its launch in 2021, Gabby’s Dollhouse has charted as a top 10 kids’ series in 89 countries and has become one of the fastest growing brands in the preschool space, inspiring an award-winning toy line, publishing, home, apparel, and more, as well as original music, a top-rated app and a growing YouTube channel visited by millions of fans weekly. Additionally, Gabby’s Dollhouse continues to lend itself to global fan experiences including Universal theme park activations, live events and much more. Any adventure can unfold when we play in Gabby’s Dollhouse, now streaming on Netflix.