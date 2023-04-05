Cooperstown All Star Village Partners with Sodexo Live! to Enhance Dining Experience for Players and Families

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Cooperstown All Star Village, the youth baseball resort located in baseball’s birthplace, announced a new partnership with Sodexo Live!, a global leader in hospitality for the world’s most iconic venues and events. Starting this summer, Sodexo Live! will deliver new menu concepts at the onsite restaurant and overhaul the dining experience for more than 10,000 families that visit Cooperstown All Star Village each summer. The complex will also add more “live” cooking options with pizza ovens, BBQ pits, and additional restaurant seating with live music.

Sodexo Live! serves a wide range of major and minor league sports, including the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park, touted as the #1 dining experience in Major League Baseball (Thrillist). They also provide the optimal nutrition for student-athletes at the University of Michigan and the University of Florida, as well as the athletes who will compete in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“We want our families to have a world-class experience when they visit and compete at Cooperstown All Star Village – and a significant part of that experience is how they fuel their bodies when they spend a week at our resort,” said Rick Abbott, CEO of Cooperstown All Star Village. “Sodexo Live! is responsible for the nutrition of athletes at top Division I programs and even Olympians. Our young athletes and their families deserve to be in that company.”

New menu concepts for the All Star Tavern, the onsite restaurant at Cooperstown All Star Village, will focus on local and signature specialties to reflect the culture and influence of the region. The team dining experience will be highlighted by fresh selections that maximize nutrition. Sodexo Live! will serve three meals per day to all participants for 12 consecutive weeks of programming.

“Cooperstown All Star Village is a rite of passage for any young baseball player and something they’ll remember for a lifetime,” said Sal Ferrulo, Executive Vice President of Sodexo Live! “We want the dining experience for players and their families to be part of those unforgettable memories. Our mission is to meet their needs and help optimize their performance on and off the field.”

Sodexo Live! has existing relationships with local suppliers and purveyors in the region through their operations at Holiday Valley, and multiple venues within Lake Placid through its partnership with the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority.