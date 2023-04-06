Amusement Expo International was a soaring success

The Amusement Expo International 2023 wrapped up last week, breaking attendance records while shining a bright light on the latest in games for the coin-op industry, virtual reality technology and business strategies for operators and family entertainment centers.

The show soared past expected attendance numbers, drawing over 4,600 operators, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and developers to Las Vegas from March 27th through the 30th – reinforcing its title as one of the most informational conferences and trade shows in North America.

If you were fortunate to attend, know that your participation inspired the out-of-home entertainment community to explore new ideas that will strengthen the future of our industry.

