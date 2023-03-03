Sesame Place Philadelphia announces the most splash-tacular season ever With all-new water attraction, new tropical-themed land, all-new entertainment offerings, and more!

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Sesame Place Philadelphia is getting ready for the most Splash-tacular season ever with an ALL-NEW water attraction, a NEW tropical-themed land, enhanced entertainment offerings, and more! The new attractions and enhancements are all expected to launch this summer.

At the ALL-NEW water play area, Bert & Ernie’s Splashy Shores, guests can splish, splash, spray, and play under tipping water buckets, spraying jets, a water curtain, a water bobble, and a spraying water tower. Located on Sesame Island, this water adventure area is the perfect place for the whole family to cool off with plenty of splashy water fun and shaded seating.

Big Bird’s Beach, a NEW tropical-themed land dedicated to splashy water fun, is also expected to debut this summer. Previously known as Twiddlebug Land, this area has been colorfully transformed and creatively updated. Guests can enjoy exciting water slides, a family-friendly wave pool, a refreshing splash and spray area, and shaded seating areas. Newly updated attractions in this chill, seaside oasis include:

Elmo’s Surf ‘n’ Slide – Catch a wave and climb aboard this six-person raft for a monstrously good time! This six-story family raft ride sends guests on a swirling, swishing, splashing adventure as they surf down accelerator slides towards the final splashdown! It’s rad water fun for the whole family!

Abby's Splash & Spray Garden – Cool off in Abby's Splash & Spray Garden, where the water is refreshing, and the vibe is magical. Featuring a jumbo watering can sprinkler, this water oasis is a great place to splash, play, and spray!

Rosita's Seaside Slides – Guests can enjoy a splish-splashing ride down Rosita's Seaside Slides in a single or a double-seater tube that will have everyone smiling all the way to the end. Adjacent to Abby's Splash & Spray Garden, these slides are fun for the whole family, especially for younger children who can enjoy the attraction with a supervising companion.

Little Bird's Bay – Guests will have a "swell" time enjoying the rolling waves in this 10,000 square-foot family wave pool. With plenty of seating and surrounding shade, it's a great place to chill out, cool off, and splash around. With a maximum water depth of 18 inches, Little Bird's Bay is perfect for smaller children.

Exclusive, renovated cabanas with access to a private splash area will be available for purchase to make the day extra special and relaxing. Recent upgrades to the cabanas include new furniture and an updated food and beverage menu to complete the perfect, tranquil beach experience.

For even more fun with everyone’s favorite furry friends, Sesame Place Philadelphia will also introduce two ALL-NEW entertainment offerings this summer:

Welcome to The Party! – Elmo, Abby, Grover, Rosita, and Cookie Monster want to put on a show to welcome their new friends to Sesame Street but can’t decide what kind it should be. From a dance show to a magic show to a cookie show, everyone has a different idea! With the help of some new friends, like Elmo’s adorable puppy Tango, our Sesame Street pals realize that by working together, they can put on the biggest, most spectacular welcome show of all! Guests can catch this ALL-NEW show at Abby’s Paradise Theater.

Small Talk with Big Bird – Guests can visit Big Bird's nest for an ALL-NEW, enhanced Meet & Greet experience with Sesame Street's tallest feathered friend! Anticipated this Summer, come by to chit-chat and take a photo with Big Bird himself.

Sesame Place Philadelphia will officially open for the 2023 season on Friday, February 17, with the ALL-NEW Mardi Gras Celebration. This limited-time event will feature the return of the must-see Sesame Street Mardi Gras Parade and Elmo the Musical, Live! at Sesame Place, plus special strolling entertainment and New Orleans-inspired culinary offerings. The upcoming season is sure to be filled with furry and feathered fun for Sesame Place’s most Splash-tacular season ever!