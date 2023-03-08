Embed celebrates the guts, grit and glory  of women in action 

SINGAPORE — This International Women’s Day, Women@Embed is celebrating the courage, strength and grit of women with the launch of their #womeninaction campaign. The powerful Women in Action podcast series profiles everyday ordinary women living extraordinary lives; self-made women from various industries around the globe on key topics facing all women, female entrepreneurs and professionals today. The women in the “Women in Action: From Guts & Grit to Glory” series share their journey, how they hustled hard to thrive in their respective industries, deconstructing their world-class performance, and celebrating the mess and magic of life.

As a worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and integrated software solutions for FECs, Embed isn’t just about transforming the business of fun – this is a company that takes great pride in not only being gender equal, but putting an end to gender inequality in the tech sector.

Only 17% of Fortune 500 CEOs are women** and only one in four start-ups has a woman on the founding team*. It was also revealed that only 3%** of women cite a technology-based career as their first choice due to lack of resources and information from a young age and role models within the industry.

Embed is a company that believes in the value of diversity in its talent pool, and has a shared commitment to gender parity at all levels of the organisation.

Renee Welsh, the CEO of Embed shared, “Some say that closing the gender gap in tech is hard, but not at Embed. It is a testament to our value system, our culture and organisation, who we are and the fact we put people at the centre of everything we do and how we do it.”

And with a chief executive leadership team made up of 33% women, Embed is proud to be an example of what other companies, large and small, aspire to achieve.

“I am proud to be part of an executive team that is 33% female, led by a strong female CEO. And I’m equally proud that my global Marketing organisation reflects a 57% female gender parity, and this trickles across all teams within the company,” said Sara Paz, CMO of Embed.

Hear it from the Women In Action

To kick off International Women’s Day, “Women in Action: From Guts & Grit to Glory” features 8 inspiring women who’ve mastered the art of simultaneously being brave and afraid, each possessing the guts, grit, and strength to be successful in their own right. Be it fitness to business coaching, interior design to technology, these women are far more than their profession. They graciously share with us their inspiring stories, personal experiences, and views on life. Listeners will find themselves laughing and crying with these glorious women.