North America’s second Peppa Pig Theme Park to open in North Texas in 2024

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Starting in 2024, families will be able to enter the playful world of Peppa Pig for an unforgettable day of adventure at North America’s second Peppa Pig Theme Park set to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Designed to be the ultimate theme park experience for little ones, this all-new standalone theme park located in North Richland Hills will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand. Families will meet Peppa and her friends as they snort, giggle and play to build their first theme park memories together.

Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment with brands including LEGOLAND, Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE® Aquariums, has a licensing agreement with global branded entertainment leader Hasbro, owner of the Peppa Pig brand, to build and operate PeppaPig attractions, targeted at the preschool market, as part of its broader strategy to engage in partnerships with some of the world’s most popular brands.

“Merlin’s platform and reach continues to grow in the U.S. as we build on the success of the world’s first standalone Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida. Given the incredible success of our LEGOLAND® Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Aquarium in Grapevine, TX, the North Richland Hills community was a natural next step in our expansion and rollout,” said Chief Executive Officer of Merlin Entertainments Scott O’Neil. “Merlin is the definitive partner of choice for brands engaging children, holding the research, care, experience and interest in bringing iconic brands to life through location-based attractions. Thank you to our friends at Hasbro for partnering with us to bring the playful world of Peppa Pig to this vibrant community.”