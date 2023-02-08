Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and pop culture retailer Fandom open a Wizarding World inspired pop-up store in Dubai

From February 10, 2023, Harry Potter fans in Dubai and beyond will have a magical opportunity to experience The Wizarding World Shop by Fandom at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai!

Activities for Wizarding World fans of all ages will be offered during the opening event, including the chance to win prizes, take part in contests, play games, and take advantage of numerous must-do photo opportunities.

The store will open its doors to all guests for the first time at 4:00 PM on February 10. The 1,500sqft barrier-free store will offer a wide range of official licensed products inspired by the Wizarding World including clothes, toys, souvenirs, sweet treats, and notebooks from some of the most famous brands such as LEGO, Spin Master, Mattel, Funko and more. Visitors of the Mall of the Emirates will be able to celebrate the magical world through a range of Harry Potter inspired photo opportunities and product demonstrations. They can choose their wands from The Noble Collection, try on the Hogwarts robes from Rubie’s and taste a chocolate frog from Jelly Belly and, of course, take a picture with a trolley on Platform nine and three quarters.

A special highlight: While supplies last, all fans who come to the opening in a Wizarding World costume will receive a special ‘magical’ goodie from the Wizarding World by Fandom

The store will be open daily from 4:00 PM and until January 31 2024.