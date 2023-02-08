Sally Dark Rides corporate restructure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sally Dark Rides, a leading creator of family-friendly rides and experiences around the globe, announced a realignment of their organizational structure. The announcement marks the reformation of Sally’s executive leadership team and a reorganization that will position the company for continued success.

Effective January 2023, Rolf Paegert assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Company founder and longtime leader, John Wood transitioned to the role as President, and will continue as Chairman of the Board.

Formerly the company’s Chief Operations Officer, Rolf Paegert used his three decades of executive management experience and demonstrated a dedication to improving customer relations, quality, service, and organization profitability. As CEO, Rolf will continue to implement the organization’s vision, mission, and strategy while leading and developing other executive leaders within the organization.

Prior to joining Sally Dark Rides, he served as the COO of Parques Reunidos’ United States division, which involved the strategic planning and operations of 22 parks. Prior to that, he served as the Corporate Vice President of Theme Parks and Capital Management for Palace Entertainment. He’s also worked in executive leadership and management roles for FEC Operations, Castle Park and SeaWorld California. Paegert earned his B.A. in International Business from San Diego State University and MBA from the University of San Diego.

“Rolf is a terrific complement to our organization and the culture we’ve created,” says John Wood,

President/Chairman. “His vast experience as a multi-park operator gives him a unique perspective when discussing the value of adding a Sally attraction to a park. Our team has more than embraced his

organizational style and initiatives. I couldn’t be more pleased about our future outlook.”