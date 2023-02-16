New Six Flags Over Texas coaster opens for Spring Break & Scream Break

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, announces the grand opening of one of the most highly anticipated new attractions of the year. The new AQUAMAN: Power Wave multi-launch water coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, on behalf of DC, is the first of its kind in North America and opens to park guests on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

“Six Flags Over Texas is known for providing innovative thrills and delivering the special moments that create fond family memories,” said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Richard Douaihy. “We are so excited to introduce AQUAMAN: Power Wave to legions of thrill seekers, and we feel that Spring Break is the perfect time for the grand opening of this epic new attraction,” added Douaihy.

AQUAMAN: Power Wave is the 14th roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas. The ride launches guests in giant boats backward and forward on over 700 feet of track to the top of two 150-foot towers, then plunges them straight down at 90 degrees at 63 miles per hour. This ultimate experience ends with a heroic splashdown through a giant wave of water.

AQUAMAN: Power Wave statistics and features:

First of its kind in North America;

Top speed of 63 miles per hour;

Launch-style water coaster that travels backward and forward;

More than 700 feet of track;

Two 20-passenger boats;

State-of-the-art turntable station to maximize number of rides per hour; and

A 90° facedown hold before taking the final plunge.

Six Flags Over Texas is currently open weekends. Guests can experience AQUAMAN: Power Wave during Spring Break when the park is open daily, March 11-19, 2023. The new coaster is also open evenings, March 11-18, during Scream Break, an all-new event that provides guests with night rides on select thrill rides, a selection of haunted houses and attractions, and other treats for an additional fee. Please visit sixflags.com/overtexas and sixflags.com/hurricaneharbortexas to learn more about events, operating days and hours, park attractions, and how to purchase tickets and passes.