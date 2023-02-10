Liseberg reports highest profit ever – on the eve of the park’s 100th Anniversary

Closing the 2022 financial year, the Liseberg Group has confirmed that it has come through the deep crisis caused by the pandemic. The annual accounts for 2022 show both record turnover and record profit, which provides security for the future.

Net sales totalled €130 million and profit before tax was €21 million which significantly exceeds the Company’s expectations.

“We have recovered faster than we dared hope for. With 2022 behind us, we can close the door on the pandemic and look towards the future,” says Andreas Andersen, CEO, Liseberg.

2022 was the first year since the pandemic in which Liseberg has had a relatively normal financial year. In 2020 the park was completely closed – and in 2021 the park still operated with restrictions. In 2022, Liseberg welcomed a total of 2.5 million guests during the Summer, Halloween and Christmas seasons, which is 1 million more than in 2021. Liseberg opted to continue limiting the number of guests in the amusement park in 2022, which had a positive effect on both guest satisfaction and turnover.

“Limiting the number of guests at any given time resulted in guests staying longer and enjoying more of what the park has to offer. Increased sales per guest in the park compensated for the lower sales of admissions and ride passes,” Andersen explains.

However, after a record start to 2022, the company has lower expectations for 2023..

“Due to the current economic uncertainty, we are taking a cautious approach,” says Andersen. “Liseberg has weathered economic downturns well in the past, and we have confidence in our investment plans and business model.”

Liseberg celebrates its 100th anniversary as an amusement park in 2023. The anniversary celebrations will start on 22 April with the opening of a new roller coaster Luna and the 457 room Liseberg Grand Curiosa Hotel.

