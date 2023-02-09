Celebrating 30 years, the iconic Jurassic Park is set to take over at the Natural History Museum Shop in London

Any concerns as to what to do this half term can safely be considered extinct, as fans of all ages are invited to explore the brand-new Jurassic Park-inspired shop opening on 8 February at London’s Natural History Museum.

Celebrating 30 years since the iconic Jurassic Park film first stomped onto screens, Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment and the Natural History Museum have collaborated to transform one of the Museum’s stores into a nostalgia-inducing replica of the shop featured in the original 1993 film.

The shop will be located near Earth Hall in the Museum’s Red Zone, home to the world’s most complete stegosaurus.

The whole family can get involved with an awesome range of creative and entertaining toys, homeware gifts and apparel – all inspired by the blockbuster Jurassic Park film. Where better for fans of Jurassic Park to snag exclusive products than the Natural History Museum, with its halls filled with rare specimens of the very creatures that run amok in the much-loved film franchise that spans generations.

More than just a store, visitors will be able to follow in Dr. Grant’s footsteps to enter through towering “Jurassic Park” gates, catch a glimpse of a T. rex snarling through the window and snatch a selfie with a dinosaur.

Highlight products include the classic Jurassic Park logo t-shirt and, arriving later in the spring, Funko POP! Jurassic Park dinosaur figures. Kids and adults alike can enjoy hours of fun recreating familiar scenes from the film franchise with inspired-by LEGO sets also available to buy.

Visitors will also be able to bag a product from the exclusive Natural History Museum x Jurassic Park collaboration range, including pin badges and key rings. The adorable T. rex TUBBZ rubber duck from Numskull, coming later this year, is also sure to be a favourite from this range.

Adults who grew up with the original film can take a trip down memory lane, with limited edition posters and prints, replica number plates, and clothing decked out with the instantly recognisable Jurassic Park branding – all available to buy.

Sam Barnes, Retail Commercial Manager at the Natural History Museum, said: ‘The iconic Jurassic Park film is very close to our hearts and we cannot wait to host this unique retail experience for fans of all ages to enjoy. The Museum is home to world-famous dinosaurs so there couldn’t be a more appropriate location for this store. Our fantastic range of toys will inspire young minds to take interest in the fascinating world of natural history, while our homeware and prints will make great gifts for adults who grew up with this nostalgic treasure of a film. Don’t forget to take a selfie by the gates!’

Paul Bufton, Vice President EMEA, Universal Products and Experiences, said: ‘It’s a privilege to be celebrating 30 years of Jurassic Park. The Natural History Museum is one of the UK’s most iconic attractions and we couldn’t think of a more fitting collaboration. Together, we’ve created an innovative and engaging retail experience, and we are excited to be bring new and fun products to even more fans.’

The replica shop will be open until September 2023.

Every purchase from the Natural History Museum shop and online store helps to support the Museum’s 350 scientists and their vital work, including finding solutions to the planetary emergency.