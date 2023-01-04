HFE organizational announcement

Herschend Family Entertainment (HFE) announced the following promotions effective January 1, 2023. These two individuals have consistently delivered results by focusing on the company’s core value of constant improvement and have shown continuous dedication to safe and efficient operations across our properties.

Gina Claassen has been promoted to Vice President of Safety. In this role, Gina will serve as the leader for all Safety, Attractions, and Security teams to ensure a safe, secure, and peaceful environment for all guests and hosts across HFE’s properties. Additionally, as the PSC Safety Leader, she will oversee and provide direction for all safety, security, environmental, and health procedures to ensure compliance with regulations and Company requirements.

Gina recently celebrated 25 seasons with Herschend and was just selected to serve on the IAAPA Board of Directors. The company stated that her experience and industry knowledge will continue to serve her well in this new opportunity.

Nick VanGelder has been promoted to Director of Attractions & Safety Compliance Officer. In this role, Nick will lead Attractions operations for all Herschend properties with procedure development, standardization and operational optimization through consistent use of metrics and analysis.

As the PSC Safety Compliance Officer, Nick is also responsible for ensuring Herschend safety programs and procedures are in place at each property and that all team members are in compliance with the requirements.