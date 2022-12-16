Polin Waterparks received the “Innovation Cycle” Award at the InovaLIG Champions Award Ceremony!

After 3 years, Turkey’s most comprehensive innovation event organized since 2012 with the contributions of the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Commerce was physically held in Haliç Congress Center on 12-13 December with the theme “New Century of Innovation”.

Within the scope of the event, there was also the ‘InovaLIG Champions Award Ceremony’ which brought together all the stakeholders that shape innovation. This year, 15 companies were awarded in the “Innovation Strategy”, “Innovation Organization and Culture”, “Innovation Cycle”, “Innovation Sources”, and “Innovation Results” categories. InovaLIG awards were presented to a total of 25 enterprises, including 15 companies that are champions of 5 different categories and 10 companies that are the third and the second in the large-scale category.

Polin Waterparks, which has always believed in innovation since the day it was founded, has taken great steps in this regard, and continues to maintain its increasing momentum with its operations and investments that steer the industry every year, received the third prize in the “Innovation Cycle” Category.

Receiving the award from the Minister of Commerce Dr. Mehmet Muş, our Chief Executive Officer Mr. Başar Pakiş said, “Today, the path to success in both international and local competition is indisputably R&D and innovation. On the journey that we set off with our vision of innovation, superior quality, and technology leadership, we, as Polin, are proud of the contributions we have made to the industry by improving our R&D investments for 46 years. As a global player in the industry, we are positioning our efforts in this direction in order to maintain our position as innovation and technology leadership.” Polin Waterparks contributes not only to the entertainment industry but also to the industrial design and composite industries with its R&D studies. After 46 years of successful operations in the industry, it continues to maintain its success by clinching its position as the leader of the industry with this award with the innovations that shape the industry and the projects it realizes under the Polin brand.