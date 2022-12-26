January 2023 issue

The January 2023 issue includes:

  • Industry Safety Seminars previewed
  • BONUS SECTION: IAAPA Expo 2022 recap
  • Playland at the PNE announces launched Zamperla coaster for 2024
  • Canada’s Wonderland adds Lazy Bear Lodge
  • Accesso, Cedar Fair Entertainment agree to five-year extension
  • A.R.M. has successful Expo, new Vertigo to Cole Shows
  • Funland of Fredericksburg adds two rides
  • Indianapolis proves good site for the 140th IAFE convention
  • Royal Caribbean Group building largest cruise ship, water park
  • Embed working to bring innovation, new technology to FECs
  • Larry Cochran, former Six Flags CEO, passes away
  • Amusement industry remembers visionary Alberto Zamperla
  • IAAPA Expo 2022 returns event to pre-pandemic attendance levels
  • Funtown Splashtown’s tower gets a color update by Baynum
  • Looking deeper at dangers of shallow water
  • Amuse staying busy on Knoebels’ Twister, Hall of Fame wheel
  • WWA Trade Show offers safety approaches from various companies
  • Mobaro’s Bromilow named Chairman of IAAPA Global Safety Committee
  • Wooster’s Flex-Tred prevents slipping, keeps people on their feet
  • LJM’s commitment to service remains strong under new ownership
  • Commitment to safety on display throughout IAAPA Expo 2022
  • AIMS, ACOLAP partner to deliver safety education in Colombia
