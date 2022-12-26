January 2023 issue
By amusementtoday | December 26, 2022
The January 2023 issue includes:
- Industry Safety Seminars previewed
- BONUS SECTION: IAAPA Expo 2022 recap
- Playland at the PNE announces launched Zamperla coaster for 2024
- Canada’s Wonderland adds Lazy Bear Lodge
- Accesso, Cedar Fair Entertainment agree to five-year extension
- A.R.M. has successful Expo, new Vertigo to Cole Shows
- Funland of Fredericksburg adds two rides
- Indianapolis proves good site for the 140th IAFE convention
- Royal Caribbean Group building largest cruise ship, water park
- Embed working to bring innovation, new technology to FECs
- Larry Cochran, former Six Flags CEO, passes away
- Amusement industry remembers visionary Alberto Zamperla
- IAAPA Expo 2022 returns event to pre-pandemic attendance levels
- Funtown Splashtown’s tower gets a color update by Baynum
- Looking deeper at dangers of shallow water
- Amuse staying busy on Knoebels’ Twister, Hall of Fame wheel
- WWA Trade Show offers safety approaches from various companies
- Mobaro’s Bromilow named Chairman of IAAPA Global Safety Committee
- Wooster’s Flex-Tred prevents slipping, keeps people on their feet
- LJM’s commitment to service remains strong under new ownership
- Commitment to safety on display throughout IAAPA Expo 2022
- AIMS, ACOLAP partner to deliver safety education in Colombia