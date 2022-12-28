Ripley Entertainment announces GoPhoto as company’s worldwide photo partner

ORLANDO — Say “cheese” — with over 100 attractions in 10 countries, Ripley Entertainment’s newest innovation is all smiles! A world leader in providing family fun, Ripley Entertainment has announced the company will be working with GoPhoto, an end-to-end photo solution with an attraction industry focus.

Ripley Entertainment and GoPhoto will be working together to upgrade and expand Ripley’s photo businesses, helping capture millions of memories worldwide. Ripley’s selected GoPhoto for their vision and transformative technology, along with the Amsterdam-based company’s willingness to adapt as they enter the U.S. market.

The company’s first foray with Ripley’s was a successful trial activation at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.

“The GoPhoto team was great to work with as we switched over from existing hardware. Both our capture rate and per capita saw double digit increases, and the self-service kiosks allowed us to use our team members more efficiently,” said Pablo Chavez, General Manager at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.

“Our results from trialing GoPhoto quickly gave us the confidence needed to roll out their offerings across the company. We’re excited to continue working with GoPhoto,” he continued.

GoPhoto’s kiosk systems will now be rolled out across multiple markets, including all three Ripley’s Aquariums and multiple Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium locations.

In addition to installing GoPhoto at various locations, Ripley’s will provide guidance and feedback to GoPhoto as it adapts for and expands into the U.S. market.

“Working with Ripley’s will give us the expertise, network, and support needed to jumpstart our growth in the U.S. market. It is a great match between an industry giant and a tech company with a revolutionary vision on photo retail for the attraction industry,” acknowledged Daniel Duivestein, CEO and Founder of GoPhoto.