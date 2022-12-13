Innovative Leisure completes multiple projects for Haven Holiday Parks

Adventure attractions specialist Innovative Leisure has revealed the completion of no less than 14 new projects for Bourne Leisure at the company’s Haven Holiday Parks in the UK in 2022.

Building on the success of the installation of both high ropes and junior ropes courses at four Haven sites between 2018 and 2020, this year Innovative Leisure took on the challenge of completing a total of 14 new attraction projects at Haven sites between February and August. These included the installation of brightly coloured climbing walls (both mobile and static), Sky Tykes junior low ropes courses and a double level Sky Train high ropes course, all adding fun and adventurous, physically challenging activities for Haven guests of all ages.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the year was not without its difficulties and the Innovative Leisure team worked diligently to complete all the projects, even when faced with supply chain issues and unpredictable shipping delays, in addition to working outdoors on the projects on some of the hottest days experienced in many years.

Commenting on the various attractions completed, Innovative Leisure Managing Director Phil Pickersgill said: “We were very pleased to be involved in so many projects for Haven this year. Judging from the feedback received the new equipment was thoroughly enjoyed by guests this summer as part of their UK coastal staycations.”

There is no doubt that UK holiday parks have seen a resurgence in recent years following the pandemic and complications surrounding foreign travel. It is hoped that by increasing the leisure facilities and attractions at such venues, they will continue to attract bookings from both new and repeat guests who will keep returning for years to come. And importantly, not only do the exciting and challenging features of both the high ropes courses and climbing attractions help create unforgettable holiday memories, they also keep guests on site for longer, thus helping to increase secondary spend on items such as F&B.

Another major issue facing holiday parks and all types of attraction venue are rising energy costs. This makes attractions such as climbing walls and high ropes courses particularly popular with operators as they require virtually no power to operate.

Simon Palmer, Head of Activities and Leisure at Haven Holidays, commented: “The team at Innovative Leisure worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth delivery of multiple projects across our estate for our summer season. We are very much looking forward to continuing our partnership with Phil and his team.”