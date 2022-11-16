Triotech and Lotte World announce new project in Seoul, South Korea

Triotech, market leader in interactive attractions, just announced a new major project with LOTTE WORLD. Set for opening in Spring 2023, the innovative walkthrough attraction will be called “BATTLEGROUNDS WORLD AGENT” and will be set in the universe of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, KRAFTON’s widely popular I.P.

Triotech designed a thrilling walkthrough experience with three zones each containing a distinct attraction levering interactivity, immersion, media, motion, and projection mapping. As guests journey through the highly immersive setting, they will live a group experience 16 persons at a time. The project scope, completed by Triotech’s in-house studio, engineering, and R&D teams, includes design, story, show, theming, audio, as well as special effects. The attraction will cover more than 750 m2 (8100 sq.ft.).

“It’s an honour to have been chosen by LOTTE WORLD to design this new attraction,” mentioned Ernest Yale, President and CEO of Triotech. He added “LOTTE WORLD is a reference in Asia in terms of entertainment and innovation and we are all very excited to create this unique and innovative experience.”

“LOTTE WORLD is proud to present this new project for our park in Seoul. We believe visitors can create wonderful memories because this innovative and immersive experience with the universe of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS will be enjoyable to them”, stated Mr. Choi, CEO of LOTTE WORLD.

Upon entering the “BATTLEGROUNDS WORLD AGENT” experience, fans of the well-known game will immediately recognize the PUBG universe. Players board a C-130 transport plane eager to partake in an epic battleground hosted on the island of Erangel. Things take a dramatic turn when debris from an explosion near an abandoned nuclear facility hits the plane and forces it to crash land at the Sosnovka Military Base. The game takes on new meaning as 16 survivors work as a squad against unfamiliar threats and merciless enemies who will stop at nothing to prevent the players from escaping.

LOTTE WORLD is South Korea’s leading theme park owner and operator and is ranked among the world’s top-performing theme parks. LOTTE WORLD and Triotech have worked closely together in the past, notably for the deployment of a 40-seat XD Dark Ride interactive theater attraction.