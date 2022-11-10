Six Flags honors all who served during Veterans Day Weekend

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas honors all who served in the United States Armed Forces during the Veterans Weekend event. Veterans, active duty and retired military personnel are provided with a complimentary park admission, meal, drinks, and more when they present a valid military ID. Veterans Weekend takes place at Six Flags Over Texas on November 12 and 13, 2022.

“In honor of Veterans Day, we are thrilled to celebrate our veterans during this new event at Six Flags Over Texas,” said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Richard Douaihy. “On this weekend, we pay tribute to all American veterans and give thanks to those who served their country honorably during war or peacetime.”

Additional Veterans Weekend activities include:

U.S. Air Force flyover at 4:00 p.m. on November 12 and 11:00 a.m. on November 13;

Fireworks at park closing on November 12;

Bands and Entertainment;

Recruitment and Veterans Association Displays;

Looney Tunes Characters in patriotic dress; and

The National Anthem performed at park opening on Sunday.

Veterans, active duty, and retired military personnel are eligible to receive:

Complimentary Park Admission;

Complimentary Parking;

Complimentary Meal Voucher and Drink Bottle;

Complimentary Americana Lanyard and Button; and

15% Savings on All Park Retail Items.

Family members of veterans, active duty, and retired military personnel are eligible to receive:

$19.99 Park Admission (Online only, limit 4, ID verification required at time of purchase);

Discounted Drink Bottle; and

Complimentary Americana Button.



Veterans Weekend at Six Flags Over Texas dates and times include:

November 12 at 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.; and

November 13 at 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Eligible guests simply present a valid military ID at designated parking toll booths for complimentary parking, and at the front gate to obtain complimentary admission and other benefits. Commemorative gifts are available while supplies last.

Veterans Weekend is a celebration for all guests. Six Flags Over Texas Passes and regular single-day tickets will be honored during these hours on these days.