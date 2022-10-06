Four WWA 2022 Leading Edge Awards for WhiteWater projects

VANCOUVER, Canada — At the World Waterpark Association Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, WhiteWater was honoured with four Leading Edge Awards for its achievements in extraordinary projects:

Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong, China

Aqua Nick at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, Mexico

Wild Rivers, USA

Baha Bay at Baha Mar, The Bahamas

These projects have demonstrated originality, creativity, and first-rate engineering, providing new experiences for water park guests in different parts of the globe.

An Innovative Approach to a Terraced Site: Water World Ocean Park

Water World Ocean Park shows how a park can offer a superb ride mix in a tight footprint and integrate water slides harmoniously into unique topography. Set in the hills and facing the sea, WhiteWater, the park’s major attractions supplier, provided four slide complexes and one AquaPlay unit. While these create fun for all levels of thrills, they are designed and constructed in a way that preserves the natural landscape. One game-changing attraction here is Boomerango Squeeze, the geometry of which, for the first time ever, allows the iconic Boomerango wall to be built mid-ride, followed by another exciting water slide feature, such as a Constrictor.

Engaging Guests in the World of Nickelodeon: Aqua Nick

Aqua Nick is the biggest theming project WhiteWater has ever created, bringing the world of Sponge Bob, PAW Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and other storylines to life across 11 exhilarating water slides, a RainFortress 5, AquaPlay 200, Splash Pad, and Lazy River. This water park successfully uses intellectual properties with built-in audiences to immerse guests in a fictional world full of fun and excitement, for toddlers, thrill seekers, and everyone in between. It is a testament to the remarkable artistry, design skills, and teamwork between all partners involved.

A Crowd-Pleasing Revival of the Original: Wild Rivers

Twice the size of the original water park with the same name, the new Wild Rivers is the largest water park project in the Western U.S. within the past decade. It has been reimagined with an excellent ride mix—seven complexes from WhiteWater—to include body slides, inner tube rides, aquatic play, and not one, but two mega complexes, each with two 6-person family raft rides. Wild Rivers is a brilliant park with refreshing colours and a number of firsts, such as the world’s first Master Blaster + Rattler fusion, America’s first 6-person Python raft ride, and North America’s first AquaSphere + Open Constrictor family raft ride.

Beginners Riding Alongside Experts: FlowCurl at Baha Bay

An entirely new wave, FlowCurl, fills the gap between the popular FlowRider stationary surf line and FlowBarrel—a favourite for experts. Offering a wide demographic appeal for guests at Baha Bay in The Bahamas, FlowCurl’s straight flow section is great for beginner flowboarders to learn, while the more difficult curling section allows advanced riders to perform radical maneuvers. FlowCurl offers a thrilling sport for both participants and spectators, creating a focal point for entertainment and food and beverage.

“Through incredible collaboration between our teams, clients, and partners, we’re able to build impressive water parks that push boundaries—both technically and creatively,” said WhiteWater President, Paul Chutter. “Each of these parks brings guests experiences not to be found anywhere else in the world, with attractions that will soon be established icons.”

Previous Leading Edge Awards

