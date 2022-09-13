The darker side of magic cloaks Hogsmeade in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort this fall with the return of “Dark Arts At Hogwarts Castle”

ORLANDO, Fla. — The darker side of magic comes to life this fall in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal Orlando Resort with the return of Death Eaters and the breathtaking experience “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” – a sinister spectacle of state-of-the-art projection mapping, special effects, lighting and more that brings awe-inspiring moments and creatures from the Harry Potter films to life on the majestic Hogwarts castle. “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” will run select nights September 16 through October 31 from dusk until park close in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

As darkness falls, an ominous presence will fill the land as the Dark Arts begin to take over the streets of Hogsmeade and cloak the stone walls of Hogwarts castle. Guests will come face-to-face with Death Eaters – devoted followers of Lord Voldemort known for their allegiance and practice of the Dark Arts – as they appear and eerily roam and lurk throughout Hogsmeade. Then, guests will watch as “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” unleashes the unspeakable creatures and sinister villains of the Wizarding World – including Dementors, Mountain Trolls and even a visage of Lord Voldemort – on Hogwarts castle until a Patronus – the result of a powerful defense charm of concentrated happiness and hope – is produced.

Guests can also shop new Dark Arts-themed merchandise featuring the Dark Mark during their visit to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, including mugs, hats, lanyards, tees – and even a Death Eater mask.