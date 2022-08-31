MSC Cruises to debut first-ever interactive robotic-arm interactive thrill ride as part of high-tech entertainment package on upcoming launch of new ship, MSC Seascape

GENEVA, Switzerland — Europe’s leading cruise brand, MSC Cruises, has announced plans to elevate onboard high-tech entertainment options with the December launch of MSC Seascape. While calling on the sunny ports of the Caribbean, MSC Seascape passengers will be introduced to ROBOTRON, a robotic thrill ride and first-of-its-kind experience that delivers majestic views of the horizon amped up by the pulse-pounding excitement of a modern dance club. ROBOTRON features the award-winning robotic technology of successful robot-based amusement ride installations worldwide, including the option for riders to select their preferred thrill level. Prior to boarding, riders will also select their own playlist, turning the ride area into a custom DJ experience with kinetic lights, a booming sound system and giant screen displaying custom amination.

After taking control of the DJ booth and selecting their playlist, riders will twist and turn upside down (if they choose) hanging over the edge of the deck with an unobstructed view of the top deck pool and soaking up a 360° view. Ride carriages seating up to three guests will rise 53 meters above the sea creating a truly unique view of the Caribbean sky.

“We are thrilled to provide our guests with ground-breaking, immersive entertainment,” said Brandon Briggs, SVP Onboard Revenues at MSC Cruises. “For the launch of MSC Seascape, we are truly pushing the envelope by opening the first-ever robotic thrill ride onboard a cruise ship. Unlike any other ride, ROBOTRON will give our guests the opportunity to select their preferred thrill level, and create their own soundtrack for the experience.”

In addition to ROBOTRON, MSC Seashore will feature a 360° Flight Simulator, VR motorbikes, the MSC Formula Racer and Immersive XD Cinema. After a glittering December Naming Ceremony in New York, MSC Seascape will move to Port Miami offering incredible Caribbean cruises year-round.